The Missouri House on Tuesday gave first-round approval to bills that would rewrite the collateral source rule and would change the standard for admission of ...Read More »
Top News
Lawyers In The News
Attorney suspended over bankruptcy dealings
Sanders Warren names new associate
Sailler announces retirement
Husch names three partners in St. Louis
Lathrop & Gage promotes four to partner
Spencer Fane re-elects managing partner, names new partners
Thompson Coburn adds new partners
Verdicts & Settlements
City pays $4.7 million in “debtors’ prison” settlement
A federal judge in December approved a $4.75 million class action settlement between the city of Jennings and an estimated 2,000 people held in jail ...Read More »
Forceps delivery didn’t injure child, jury finds
Illinois woman settles with insurer after crash
KC driver receives settlement after wreck with stolen car
Auditorium fall yields $125K settlement
Smoke did not get in drivers’ eyes, jury finds
Insurer prevails over church with fallen ceiling
Opinion Digest
Criminal Law : Continuance – Denial Of Motion – Mental Disease
State v. Brown (MLW No. 70125/Case No. ED103366 – 28 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Clayton III, J.)Read More »
Criminal Law : Post-Conviction Relief – Timeliness – Appointment Date
Domestic Relations : Adoption – Abandonment
Insurance : Garage Liability Policy – Other Insurance Clause
Criminal Law : Rule Of Evidence – Constitutional Amendment – Retrospective Application