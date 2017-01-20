A federal judge ruled Friday that death row inmate Mark Christeson, who is scheduled to be executed on Jan. 31, was not abandoned by his original attorneys.Read More »
Top News
Lawyers In The News
Thompson Coburn adds new partners
HeplerBroom adds new partners
Five IP lawyers leave Harness for Husch
Trump expected to use senate list in Supreme Court nomination
Polsinelli names new St. Louis managing partner
KCMBA creates millennial task force
Dates changed for Supreme Court interviews
Verdicts & Settlements
Illinois woman settles with insurer after crash
An Illinois woman injured in a 2015 collision in the Metro East suburbs of St. Louis has settled a claim with the other woman’s insurer ...Read More »
KC driver receives settlement after wreck with stolen car
Auditorium fall yields $125K settlement
Smoke did not get in drivers’ eyes, jury finds
Insurer prevails over church with fallen ceiling
Driver receives settlement after no-contact accident
District settles bus sex assault case
Opinion Digest
Real Property : Unlawful Detainer – Restitution – Statute Of Limitations
Sterling v. Long (MLW No. 70092/Case No. WD79063 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.)Read More »
Negligence : Comparative Fault – Prejudice
Criminal Law : Post-Conviction Relief – Timeliness
Criminal Law : Post-Conviction Relief – Persistent Offender – Statutory Findings
Civil Practice : Quo Warranto – Authority