The Raymore-Peculiar School District has agreed to a $320,000 settlement of a lawsuit alleging that the district failed to follow its policy after a student’s ...Read More »
Top News
Lawyers In The News
Plaggenberg named to child abuse review board
Spencer Fane sponsors Lyric Opera series
Stinson names new partners in Missouri
New Littler St. Louis office managing shareholder
Nixon names final member of appellate commission
Leonard remains chair of St. Louis visitors commission
Greensfelder adds associates, diversity manager
Verdicts & Settlements
Driver receives settlement after no-contact accident
A driver who alleged back and shoulder troubles after being run off the road by a tractor-trailer with a flat tire will receive a $650,000 ...Read More »
District settles bus sex assault case
Jury disagrees that wound was like a ‘bathtub’
Couple loses verdict after fire-loss claim
SLU professor gets $367,000 in bias lawsuit
Insurers pay $7.25M to settle death of pedestrian
Former Hickman Mills administrator wins lawsuit over age discrimination
Opinion Digest
Insurance : CGL Policy – Jurisdiction – Pollution Exclusion
Williams v. Employers Mutual Casualty Company (MLW No. 70084/Case No. 15-3573 – 25 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kelly, J.)Read More »
Insurance : Directors And Officers Policy – Indemnification – Exclusion Clause
Employer – Employee : ERISA – Preemption
Criminal Law : Search Warrant – Suppression – Attenuation Doctrine
Contracts : Data Breach – Limitation Of Liability