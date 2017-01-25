Conflicts of interest complaints made to the Missouri Ethics Commission against Jackson County Counselor Stephen Nixon and former County Executive Mike Sanders over a $60,000 consulting contract have been dismissed.Read More »
Top News
Lawyers In The News
-
Submit Your LITN
New hires, firm shake-ups, big awards, let us know what is going on at your firm!Read More »
-
Lathrop & Gage promotes four to partner
-
Spencer Fane re-elects managing partner, names new partners
-
Thompson Coburn adds new partners
-
HeplerBroom adds new partners
-
Five IP lawyers leave Harness for Husch
-
Trump expected to use senate list in Supreme Court nomination
-
Polsinelli names new St. Louis managing partner
Verdicts & Settlements
-
City pays $4.7 million in “debtors’ prison” settlement
A federal judge in December approved a $4.75 million class action settlement between the city of Jennings and an estimated 2,000 people held in jail ...Read More »
-
Forceps delivery didn’t injure child, jury finds
-
Illinois woman settles with insurer after crash
-
KC driver receives settlement after wreck with stolen car
-
Auditorium fall yields $125K settlement
-
Smoke did not get in drivers’ eyes, jury finds
-
Insurer prevails over church with fallen ceiling
Opinion Digest
-
Real Property : Zoning Dispute – Pleadings
Schnurbusch v. West Plains Regional Animal Shelter (MLW No. 70110/Case No. SD34345 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Francis Jr., J.)Read More »
-
Probate : Sexually Violent Predator – Schizophrenia Diagnosis – Sufficiency Of Evidence
-
Civil Practice : Service Of Process – Dismissal Without Prejudice – Tax Dispute
-
Civil Practice : Hospital Lien – Validity – Identity Of Tortfeasor
-
Criminal Law : Sentencing – Restitution – Child Pornography