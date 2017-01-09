Kim Gardner becomes Missouri’s first black female elected prosecutorRead More »
Top News
Lawyers In The News
Nixon names final member of appellate commission
Leonard remains chair of St. Louis visitors commission
Greensfelder adds associates, diversity manager
State lawmaker named to Greitens staff
Smith joins Stueve Siegel Hanson
Ward joins Jackson Lewis
Armstrong Teasdale elects three new partners
Verdicts & Settlements
SLU professor gets $367,000 in bias lawsuit
“The position she was in as an assistant professor was one of these tenure-track positions where, after working there a certain number of years, she’d ...Read More »
Insurers pay $7.25M to settle death of pedestrian
Former Hickman Mills administrator wins lawsuit over age discrimination
2016 V&S award winners announced
State commission to pay out $300K in motorcycle incident
Judge finds for electrician burned while working on job
Filing discrepancies keep couple from collecting insurance
Opinion Digest
Bankruptcy : DOL Judgment – Dischargeability – Fiduciary Duty
U.S. Department of Labor v. Harris (MLW No. 70075/Case No. 16-6024 – 19 pages) (U.S. Bankruptcy Appellate Panel, Federman, J.)Read More »
Bankruptcy : Property Tax Refund – Exemption – Minnesota Law
Criminal Law : Video Evidence – Robbery – Intent
Criminal Law : Transportation Of Minor – Intent – No-Contact Order
Criminal Law : Miranda Warnings – Search Warrant – Officer Testimony