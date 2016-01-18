Quantcast
Missouri Lawyers Weekly seeking commentary

By: Allyssa D. Dudley allyssa.dudley@molawyersmedia.com January 18, 2016

Do you have something to say about a legal issue or practice area? Does your legal acumen fail to fit within the confines of a legal brief? In an effort to add voices to the legal news conversation, Missouri Lawyers Weekly is seeking submissions of attorney authored commentary. For more information contact editor Fred Ehrlich at fred.ehrlich@molawyersmedia.com, (314) 558-3221 or digital editor Allyssa D. Dudley at allyssa.dudley@molawyersmedia.com, (314) 558-3215

