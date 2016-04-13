KC attorney pleads guilty to $1.2 million hospital fraud

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A former Kansas City attorney has admitted to taking more than $1.2 million from St. Luke’s Health System. Alan B. Gallas, 64, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to mail fraud. Gallas was an attorney and partner with the firm Gallas & Shultz in Kansas City. He voluntarily ...