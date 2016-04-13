Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / KC attorney pleads guilty to $1.2 million hospital fraud

KC attorney pleads guilty to $1.2 million hospital fraud

By: Jessica Shumaker April 13, 2016

A former Kansas City attorney has admitted to taking more than $1.2 million from St. Luke’s Health System. Alan B. Gallas, 64, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to mail fraud. Gallas was an attorney and partner with the firm Gallas & Shultz in Kansas City. He voluntarily ...
