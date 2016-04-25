Woman settles with insurance over crash with uninsured driver

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An Independence woman who was injured when her car was struck by an uninsured motorist has reached a settlement of more than $300,000, including payments for her three sons, who were backseat passengers. A fourth child – the 11-year-old son of the woman’s boyfriend – died in the crash. Angel D. Davis sued State Farm Mutual ...