Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman settles with insurance over crash with uninsured driver

Woman settles with insurance over crash with uninsured driver

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly April 25, 2016

An Independence woman who was injured when her car was struck by an uninsured motorist has reached a settlement of more than $300,000, including payments for her three sons, who were backseat passengers. A fourth child – the 11-year-old son of the woman’s boyfriend – died in the crash. Angel D. Davis sued State Farm Mutual ...
