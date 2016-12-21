Quantcast
Greitens team heavy with lawyers

By: Staff Report December 21, 2016

Missouri Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens is not a lawyer, but a large number of people on his incoming staff are. Greitens has named Michael Roche as chief of staff. Roche is vice president of national affairs for Anheuser-Busch. Roche previously headed the litigation group in the brewer's legal department. Before joining Anheuser-Busch in 1999, Roche was ...
