Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Protect against carbon monoxide as researchers hunt antidote
Scientists are on the trail of a potential antidote for carbon monoxide poisoning, an injected "scavenger" that promises to trap and remove the gas from blood within minutes. It's very early-stage research — but a reminder that, however it turns out, there are steps people should take now to protect themselves from this silent killer. We ...