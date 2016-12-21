Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Springfield firm to keep name after co-founder dies

Springfield firm to keep name after co-founder dies

By: Staff Report December 21, 2016

Haden, Cowherd & Bullock in Springfield is keeping its name unchanged despite the recent death of one of its name partners. Co-founder Grant Haden died Nov. 24 after a battle with leukemia. He was 62. “Grant always had a vision for a firm with strong local connections, and a diverse practice in Missouri and beyond,” partners Rob ...
