Springfield firm to keep name after co-founder dies

Haden, Cowherd & Bullock in Springfield is keeping its name unchanged despite the recent death of one of its name partners. Co-founder Grant Haden died Nov. 24 after a battle with leukemia. He was 62. “Grant always had a vision for a firm with strong local connections, and a diverse practice in Missouri and beyond,” partners Rob ...