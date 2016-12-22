Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / California puts brakes on Uber’s self-driving car rollout

California puts brakes on Uber’s self-driving car rollout

By: Rachel Webb December 22, 2016

California has put the brakes on Uber's weeklong experiment with using self-driving cars on the streets of San Francisco. Regulators revoked the registrations of the self-driving cars Uber had been using on its hometown roads after the failure of a week of talks between the state and the ride-hailing company, officials said Wednesday. Hours after Uber launched ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo