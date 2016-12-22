Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
California puts brakes on Uber’s self-driving car rollout
California has put the brakes on Uber's weeklong experiment with using self-driving cars on the streets of San Francisco. Regulators revoked the registrations of the self-driving cars Uber had been using on its hometown roads after the failure of a week of talks between the state and the ride-hailing company, officials said Wednesday. Hours after Uber launched ...