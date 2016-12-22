Cities, counties mull immigrant legal fund after Trump’s win

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Major U.S. cities and counties are beefing up legal services for immigrants to help them fight deportation and avoid fraudulent lawyers in the wake of Donald Trump's election and his hard-line immigration enforcement promises. Tapping local government funds to represent immigrants in federal proceedings provides an early example of the type of pushback the Republican incoming ...