Cities, counties mull immigrant legal fund after Trump's win

Cities, counties mull immigrant legal fund after Trump’s win

By: Rachel Webb December 22, 2016

Major U.S. cities and counties are beefing up legal services for immigrants to help them fight deportation and avoid fraudulent lawyers in the wake of Donald Trump's election and his hard-line immigration enforcement promises. Tapping local government funds to represent immigrants in federal proceedings provides an early example of the type of pushback the Republican incoming ...
