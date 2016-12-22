Quantcast
US privacy board in disarray before Trump takes office

By: Associated Press December 22, 2016

A federal board responsible for protecting Americans against abuses by spy agencies is in disarray just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. The five-member Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board will have only two remaining members as of Jan. 7 — and zero Democrats, even though it is required to operate as an independent, bipartisan ...
