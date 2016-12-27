Bankruptcy court employees receive national award

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Two employees of the Eastern District of Missouri Bankruptcy Court, are among eight federal judiciary employees who received the 2016 Director’s Awards. Dana McWay, clerk of court and Brian Wooley, systems administrator, received awards in the excellence in court operations/mission requirements for their work preparing for a national initiative to revise bankruptcy forms. McWay and Wooley helped ...