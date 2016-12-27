Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Bankruptcy court employees receive national award

Bankruptcy court employees receive national award

By: Staff Report December 27, 2016

Two employees of the Eastern District of Missouri Bankruptcy Court, are among eight federal judiciary employees who received the 2016 Director’s Awards. Dana McWay, clerk of court and Brian Wooley, systems administrator, received awards in the excellence in court operations/mission requirements for their work preparing for a national initiative to revise bankruptcy forms. McWay and Wooley helped ...
