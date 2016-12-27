Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords

The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords

By: Associated Press December 27, 2016

A naval program that has become a target for critics is preparing to commission the USS Gabrielle Giffords, named for the U.S. politician who survived an assassination attempt in 2011. The USS Gabrielle Giffords, constructed by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, has completed testing in the Gulf of Mexico and is scheduled to be commissioned in ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo