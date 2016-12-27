With Greitens’ blessing, lawmakers aim for lobbyist-gift ban

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Maybe this time, with support from Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, Missouri lawmakers will be able to keep lobbyists from gifting officeholders with swanky steakhouse dinners or tickets to Beyonce concerts and baseball games. If lawmakers fail to deliver in the 2017 session, it'll break a campaign promise from Greitens, who largely focused on how he'd tackle ...