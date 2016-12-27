Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / With Greitens’ blessing, lawmakers aim for lobbyist-gift ban

With Greitens’ blessing, lawmakers aim for lobbyist-gift ban

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press December 27, 2016

Maybe this time, with support from Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, Missouri lawmakers will be able to keep lobbyists from gifting officeholders with swanky steakhouse dinners or tickets to Beyonce concerts and baseball games. If lawmakers fail to deliver in the 2017 session, it'll break a campaign promise from Greitens, who largely focused on how he'd tackle ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo