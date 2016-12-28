Insurers pay $7.25M to settle case over pedestrian’s death

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Several insurers agreed to pay a total of $7.25 million to the family of an 83-year-old man who was fatally struck by a car, according to the plaintiffs’ attorney. John Medler Jr. of the Medler Law Firm in St. Louis said the settlements resolve litigation stemming from a $7 million arbitration award reached in November 2015. ...