Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Insurers pay $7.25M to settle case over pedestrian’s death

Insurers pay $7.25M to settle case over pedestrian’s death

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 28, 2016

Several insurers agreed to pay a total of $7.25 million to the family of an 83-year-old man who was fatally struck by a car, according to the plaintiffs’ attorney. John Medler Jr. of the Medler Law Firm in St. Louis said the settlements resolve litigation stemming from a $7 million arbitration award reached in November 2015. ...
