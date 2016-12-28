Quantcast
Pearson named Scott County judge

Pearson named Scott County judge

By: Staff Report December 28, 2016

A Scott County prosecutor has been named as the southeastern Missouri county’s newest associate circuit judge. Blake Pearson will replace Judge William H. Winchester, who retired this year at the age of 70. Winchester, a Democrat, had been on the bench since 1998. Pearson has been an assistant prosecuting attorney in Scott County since 2013 and was ...
