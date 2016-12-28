Quantcast
Reality TV show to follow police detectives in St. Louis

By: Associated Press December 28, 2016

A reality television series about homicide detectives is bringing its cameras to St. Louis. The crew from A&E Network's "The First 48" is scheduled to begin taping in the city in mid-January, with the first episode expected to air six to eight months later. The show tags along with real detectives as they go through the ...
