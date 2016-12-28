Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Trucker faces terrorist threat charge in Missouri standoff
An armed trucker whose hours-long standoff at a Missouri rest stop snarled a freeway's traffic for miles heading into the holiday weekend has been charged with making a terrorist threat with what turned out to be a pellet gun. Platte County prosecutors charged 25-year-old Khurshed Haydarov on Saturday with the felony, a day after the disturbance ...