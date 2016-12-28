Quantcast
Trucker faces terrorist threat charge in Missouri standoff

By: Jim Suhr The Associated Press December 28, 2016

An armed trucker whose hours-long standoff at a Missouri rest stop snarled a freeway's traffic for miles heading into the holiday weekend has been charged with making a terrorist threat with what turned out to be a pellet gun. Platte County prosecutors charged 25-year-old Khurshed Haydarov on Saturday with the felony, a day after the disturbance ...
