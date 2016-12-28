Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / UMKC’s Advocacy Program gets $1.4M gift

UMKC’s Advocacy Program gets $1.4M gift

By: Staff Report December 28, 2016

The University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law announced it has received a $1.4 million gift from the William T. Kemper Foundation that will benefit the school’s nationally recognized Advocacy Program. The school said $900,000 of the gift will be used to increase the Douglas R. Stripp Dean’s Distinguished Professor of Law endowment and convert it ...
