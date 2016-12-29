Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Brother of JonBenet Ramsey sues CBS for $750M over series
The older brother of JonBenet Ramsey is suing CBS and others for $750 million, saying his reputation was ruined after a television series that concluded he killed his 6-year-old sister two decades ago. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, Burke Ramsey claims that the network, its production company and the experts interviewed in the series on the ...