Code Makers: Jason Lamb

Jason Lamb co-chaired the Missouri Bar’s Criminal Code Revision subcommittee. The committee drafted the bill that went before the legislature and ultimately, after some revisions, passed in 2014. Lamb received the Missouri Bar President’s Award in 2011 for his work co-chairing the committee. Lamb is the executive director of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. ...