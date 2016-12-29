Hunter gets $400K after tumble from deer stand

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A broken piece of outdoor equipment that left a hunter injured has produced a $400,000 award in favor of the plaintiff after a reduction for allocation of fault. “This was a jury comprised significantly of members who either themselves or have members of their family who hunt regularly,” said Timothy Monsees of Monsees & Mayer. “Many ...