Injunction affirms limits on drug testing at Missouri college

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday affirmed a permanent injunction against a Missouri technical college’s campus-wide drug testing policy, reversing course from a prior panel decision issued in 2015. The court en banc reheard the case of students of the college formerly named Linn State Technical College, who challenged the constitutionality of school ...