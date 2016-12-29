Insurance decision could clarify recovery

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

For plaintiffs seeking to make bad faith claims against insurance companies, the procedural posture of the case matters. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday limited recovery of a $16 million judgment entered against a security manager who accidentally paralyzed a man. Plaintiff Franklin Allen was rendered paraplegic in 2012 when Wayne Bryers unintentionally fired his handgun while ...