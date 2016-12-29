New Jersey makes case to Supreme Court on sports betting

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New Jersey's chances of getting the U.S. Supreme Court to consider its attempt to allow legal sports gambling hinge on how a bedrock constitutional principle is applied. The state argued in briefs this week that Congress is barred from forcing states to repeal or reinstate their own laws. That's a reference to an issue at the ...