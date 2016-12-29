Platte Bar raises funds for children’s fund

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Platte County Bar Association raised more than $5,000 for the Platte County Children’s Trust Fund at its annual Christmas party. The fund covers special items for Platte County foster children in need, including prom dresses, summer camp fees and scout uniforms. The event was held Dec. 9 at Seven Bridges Clubhouse near Platte City and included ...