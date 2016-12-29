Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
State high court declines fee award in nursing license case
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a nurse who challenged the discipline of her license in court cannot collect attorneys’ fee from the state, even though she had prevailed by winning a reduced period of probation. The 5-1 majority opinion prompted a dissent from Judge George W. Draper III, who said the ruling could leave ...