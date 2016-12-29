Quantcast
US senators: Russia should be sanctioned for election hacks

By: Associated Press December 29, 2016

U.S. senators visiting eastern European allies to discuss security issues called for sanctions against Russia for interfering in the presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts. Their demands came amid ongoing discussions among U.S. officials on an imminent response that would ensure the U.S. takes action against Russia before President-elect Donald Trump ...
