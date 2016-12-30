Activists gain resolve from civil rights vets post-election

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

It became clear to Javier Benavidez that Donald Trump would win the presidency around 2 a.m. after polls closed on Election Day. The Albuquerque activist had helped organize two anti-Trump protests in New Mexico and strongly opposed the Republican's views on immigration. He went to bed around 4 a.m. and expected to be depressed for days. ...