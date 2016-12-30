Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Activists gain resolve from civil rights vets post-election
It became clear to Javier Benavidez that Donald Trump would win the presidency around 2 a.m. after polls closed on Election Day. The Albuquerque activist had helped organize two anti-Trump protests in New Mexico and strongly opposed the Republican's views on immigration. He went to bed around 4 a.m. and expected to be depressed for days. ...