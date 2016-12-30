Armstrong Teasdale elects three new partners

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Armstrong Teasdale has made M. Courtney Jackson, Scott T. Jansen and Michael H. Longmeyer partners, effective Jan. 1. Jackson is a member of the firm’s intellectual property practice group. She received her law degree from Saint Louis University School. Jansen is in the firm’s litigation practice group and focuses on medical malpractice defense. A former police officer, ...