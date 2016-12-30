Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Armstrong Teasdale elects three new partners

Armstrong Teasdale elects three new partners

By: Staff Report December 30, 2016

Armstrong Teasdale has made M. Courtney Jackson, Scott T. Jansen and Michael H. Longmeyer partners, effective Jan. 1. Jackson is a member of the firm’s intellectual property practice group. She received her law degree from Saint Louis University School. Jansen is in the firm’s litigation practice group and focuses on medical malpractice defense. A former police officer, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo