Avoid pitfalls as retirement distribution deadline nears

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The IRS defers taxes on many retirement accounts. But at a certain point, the agency wants to start collecting its due. The way it does so can feel like an abrupt change, especially if you've spent decades considering those accounts off limits. You must start taking required minimum distributions, or RMDs, at age 70½. KNOW THE RULES RMDs ...