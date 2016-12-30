Filing discrepancies keep couple from collecting insurance

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A couple who claimed six figures in damages after a house fire cannot collect from their insurance company because of discrepancies between their insurance claim and a bankruptcy filing, a federal judge has ruled. “[The fire] caused some damage to the dwelling and some to the personal property,” said Robert W. Cockerham of Cockerham & Associates, ...