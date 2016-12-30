Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Filing discrepancies keep couple from collecting insurance

Filing discrepancies keep couple from collecting insurance

By: David Baugher December 30, 2016

A couple who claimed six figures in damages after a house fire cannot collect from their insurance company because of discrepancies between their insurance claim and a bankruptcy filing, a federal judge has ruled. “[The fire] caused some damage to the dwelling and some to the personal property,” said Robert W. Cockerham of Cockerham & Associates, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo