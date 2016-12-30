Race to save rare breed of pig hinges on eating them

Susan Frank and her dogs spend their days shepherding hairy, black pigs with names like Bacon, Pork Chop and Yummy around a chunk of Maine woods. Her farm, which raises and fattens the rare American mulefoot hogs for slaughter, is essential to their survival, she believes.

Frank’s mulefoots are a breed that is critically rare, according to the Livestock Conservancy. There are fewer than 500 registered, purebred, breeding mulefoots in the country, and Frank’s Dogpatch Farm accounts for a dozen of them.

The way to save declining breeds of livestock, she argues, is to get people to eat them — thereby increasing demand that will lead to more breeding. She wants the mulefoot restored to its early 20th-century status as a premier pig.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving her $50,000 to increase interest in products made with mulefoot meat.

The mulefoot was the subject of a vibrant industry including 200 herds a century ago. But its tendency for slow growth and small litters reduced its appeal for industrial pig farming, and the mulefoot was down to just one significant herd in Missouri a decade ago, when a drive to save the breed began.

The pigs are known for their hardiness and high yields of meat and lard, said Darlene Goehringer, a farmer in Hurlock, Maryland.

The drive to save the mulefoot is motivated in part by the importance of preserving genetic stock, said Jeannette Beranger, a programs director with the Livestock Conservancy.

“Even though we’re not going to feed the world with mulefoot hogs, the reason you want to keep them around is because they might have qualities that might not be present in other commercial hogs,” Beranger said.