Form allowed for spousal maintenance modification

A preprinted dissolution form that allowed modification of the parties’ maintenance agreement prevailed over a separation agreement prohibiting any modification, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals. The Eastern District relied on a St. Louis County form for dissolution decrees, which in this case stated that maintenance was subject to modification and struck through language restricting ...