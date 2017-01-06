Quantcast
Leonard remains chair of St. Louis visitors commission

By: Staff Report January 6, 2017

Gov. Jay Nixon on Friday re-appointed attorney Andrew B. Leonard as chairman of the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission. Leonard, of McCarthy, Leonard & Kaemmerer in Chesterfield, has chaired the commission since 2013. The 11 member commission is the sales and marketing organization responsible for selling the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County ...
