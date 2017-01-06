Leonard remains chair of St. Louis visitors commission

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Gov. Jay Nixon on Friday re-appointed attorney Andrew B. Leonard as chairman of the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission. Leonard, of McCarthy, Leonard & Kaemmerer in Chesterfield, has chaired the commission since 2013. The 11 member commission is the sales and marketing organization responsible for selling the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County ...