Missouri GOP leader differs with Greitens over ethics reform

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Missouri's Republican Senate leader on Thursday said he supports making elected officials wait longer before becoming lobbyists but doesn't think Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens' proposal is the best route. A one-to-one lobbying waiting period was a centerpiece of Greitens' campaign, during which he focused heavily on ethics. Under his plan, officials would need to wait a ...