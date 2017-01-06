Missouri governor sets three-decade high mark for pardons

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

For 16 years as Missouri attorney general, Jay Nixon's job was to be tough on crime. His office argued against seemingly countless appeals from people challenging their convictions and sentences. As he nears the end of his tenure as governor — and a lengthy political career — Nixon is showing mercy. The Democrat has pardoned more people ...