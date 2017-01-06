Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Missouri governor sets three-decade high mark for pardons

Missouri governor sets three-decade high mark for pardons

By: Associated Press January 6, 2017

For 16 years as Missouri attorney general, Jay Nixon's job was to be tough on crime. His office argued against seemingly countless appeals from people challenging their convictions and sentences. As he nears the end of his tenure as governor — and a lengthy political career — Nixon is showing mercy. The Democrat has pardoned more people ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo