Nixon names final member of appellate commission

Nixon names final member of appellate commission

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 6, 2017

In one of his final public acts, Gov. Jay Nixon named a nonlawyer member to the commission that will select finalists next month to replace Supreme Court Judge Richard B. Teitelman. Nixon said late Friday afternoon that he had appointed Kathy Ritter of Columbia to serve on the Appellate Judicial Commission, which selects judicial nominees for ...
