Nixon names final member of appellate commission

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

In one of his final public acts, Gov. Jay Nixon named a nonlawyer member to the commission that will select finalists next month to replace Supreme Court Judge Richard B. Teitelman. Nixon said late Friday afternoon that he had appointed Kathy Ritter of Columbia to serve on the Appellate Judicial Commission, which selects judicial nominees for ...