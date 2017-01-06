Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / SLU professor gets $367,000 in bias lawsuit

SLU professor gets $367,000 in bias lawsuit

By: David Baugher January 6, 2017

“The position she was in as an assistant professor was one of these tenure-track positions where, after working there a certain number of years, she’d be eligible to apply for promotion and tenure,” said Jon Berns of Dobson, Goldberg, Berns & Rich, which represented the plaintiff in her case against the university. Cornelia Horn, who had ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo