Kennedy cousin Skakel wants conviction decision reconsidered

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Lawyers for Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel have asked the Connecticut Supreme Court to reconsider its recent decision to reinstate his murder conviction in a 1975 killing — a request that adds another twist in the case because the justice who wrote the 4-3 majority ruling has left the court. The divided court ruled Dec. 30 that ...