Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Lawmakers: Schools’ concern about new assault law overblown
Some Missouri school superintendents are warning parents and their children that a change in state law could lead to students being charged with felonies after fights or bullying, but legal and legislative leaders say the concern is overblown. The change, part of a state criminal code overhaul that took effect Jan. 1, increases the penalties for ...