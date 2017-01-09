Lawmakers: Schools’ concern about new assault law overblown

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Some Missouri school superintendents are warning parents and their children that a change in state law could lead to students being charged with felonies after fights or bullying, but legal and legislative leaders say the concern is overblown. The change, part of a state criminal code overhaul that took effect Jan. 1, increases the penalties for ...