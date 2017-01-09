New Littler St. Louis office managing shareholder

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Littler Mendelson has named Patricia J. Martin as office managing shareholder in St. Louis. Martin represents clients in state and federal courts, and before administrative agencies. She received her law degree from Harvard. Martin succeeds Harry W. Wellford Jr., who founded the office and served in the office managing shareholder role for nine years. Wellford will continue ...