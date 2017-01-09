Quantcast
New Littler St. Louis office managing shareholder

By: Staff Report January 9, 2017

Littler Mendelson has named Patricia J. Martin as office managing shareholder in St. Louis. Martin represents clients in state and federal courts, and before administrative agencies. She received her law degree from Harvard. Martin succeeds Harry W. Wellford Jr., who founded the office and served in the office managing shareholder role for nine years. Wellford will continue ...
