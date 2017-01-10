Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Couple loses verdict after fire-loss claim

Couple loses verdict after fire-loss claim

By: David Baugher January 10, 2017

An insurance company has prevailed on a directed verdict in a matter related to alleged losses in a home fire. “We determined that there were some inconsistencies in their contents claim,” said Stacey McCullough of Brown & James. The firm represented Allstate Insurance in the case that stemmed from a fire at the home of Azim Aziz, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo