Indiana court: Public records requirements applied to Pence

An Indiana court has rejected an argument by former governor and Vice President-elect Mike Pence that would have exempted his office in practice from complying with the state's public records law. The civil case decided by Indiana's Court of Appeals was brought by Democratic Indianapolis attorney William Groth. He sued in 2015 after the Pence administration ...