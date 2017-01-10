Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / No consensus on anti-nepotism law and Kushner appointment

No consensus on anti-nepotism law and Kushner appointment

By: Associated Press January 10, 2017

The legal community is offering differing views about whether President-elect Donald Trump's decision to hire his son-in-law as a senior adviser violates a 50-year-old federal law. Trump's transition team argued there is no legal problem with having Jared Kushner serve in the White House because an anti-nepotism law enacted in 1967 does not apply to the ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo