No consensus on anti-nepotism law and Kushner appointment
The legal community is offering differing views about whether President-elect Donald Trump's decision to hire his son-in-law as a senior adviser violates a 50-year-old federal law. Trump's transition team argued there is no legal problem with having Jared Kushner serve in the White House because an anti-nepotism law enacted in 1967 does not apply to the ...