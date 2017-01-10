Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Stinson names new partners in Missouri

Stinson names new partners in Missouri

By: Staff Report January 10, 2017

Stinson Leonard Street has elected 16 new partners, including five in Missouri. In Kansas City, the new partners are: Christina Arnone, a litigator representing corporate policyholders in insurance coverage disputes. She earned her law degree from the University of Kansas. Brittany Barrientos, a member of the firm's Energy, Environmental, Mining and Transportation division. She received ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo