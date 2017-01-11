Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Angry, forgiving families confront Dylan Roof at hearing

Angry, forgiving families confront Dylan Roof at hearing

By: Associated Press January 11, 2017

Family members of nine slain church worshippers confronted Dylann Roof on Wednesday, one of them shouting at the condemned killer as he stared ahead emotionless during his formal sentencing hearing. Others offered forgiveness and love, urging Roof to accept God into his life. An aunt of 26-year-old Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim killed during the 2015 ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo