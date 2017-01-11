Angry, forgiving families confront Dylan Roof at hearing

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Family members of nine slain church worshippers confronted Dylann Roof on Wednesday, one of them shouting at the condemned killer as he stared ahead emotionless during his formal sentencing hearing. Others offered forgiveness and love, urging Roof to accept God into his life. An aunt of 26-year-old Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim killed during the 2015 ...