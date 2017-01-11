Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Federal judge who pushed rights of prisoners, gays retiring

Federal judge who pushed rights of prisoners, gays retiring

By: Associated Press January 11, 2017

A federal judge who lost his job as a Justice Department attorney after loaning his car to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and then pushed for gay rights, police reform and health care for prisoners during his time on the bench is retiring. More than five decades ago, Thelton Henderson became the first African-American attorney ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo