Missouri lawmakers take first steps toward right to work

Emboldened with new support from a Republican governor, Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday took the first steps to fast-track passage of a contested right-to-work bill to ban mandatory union fees.

House members, within days of the 2017 legislative session’s start, held a hearing on the measure. Senators, meanwhile, were scheduled to vet a similar proposal Wednesday.

Dozens filled a room in the Capitol’s basement, where they argued the pros and cons of the proposal during a sometimes-tense hearing Tuesday.

For years, the Republican-led Legislature has tried to pass right to work, without success. GOP lawmakers finally were able to gain enough votes in 2015 to send a measure to then-Gov. Jay Nixon, who vetoed it. Even with Republican supermajorities in both the House and Senate, not enough legislators joined ranks to override the Democrat’s veto.

But in the wake of GOP Gov. Eric Greitens’ inauguration Monday, Republicans are confident that right to work will become law in Missouri. He has said that he’ll sign legislation for it if lawmakers send a proposal to his desk. Without the threat of a veto, supporters of right to work would need a simple majority to pass it into law instead of the two-thirds majority vote needed under Nixon.

Proponents say the policy will bring businesses to Missouri. Opponents say it undermines unions and leads to lower wages.

Newly elected Republican state Treasurer Eric Schmitt and representatives from two of the state’s top business groups spoke in favor of the measure at Tuesday’s hearing. Springfield Chamber of Commerce President Matt Morrow said it will help draw businesses to the area.

Republican Rep. Holly Rehder, head of the House economic development committee and sponsor of a right-to-work bill, said the policy would bring jobs to the state and ensure workers don’t have to pay dues if they don’t think unions provide good services.

“The union will now have to provide a service worth paying for their members to want it,” she said.

Some union members expressed their discontent and urged lawmakers to slow down, but a vote on the House proposals could come as early as Wednesday.

Others were more resigned.

“We have fought a good fight, but we know where we’re going,” said Shannon Cooper, a lobbyist for the St. Louis and Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council. He said unions will “do the best job we can to overcome this legislation.”

Missouri AFL-CIO President Mike Louis has filed several versions of an initiative petition with the secretary of state’s office that would ask voters to amend the state constitution to ensure negotiating rights.