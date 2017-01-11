Quantcast
Spencer Fane sponsors Lyric Opera series

By: Staff Report January 11, 2017

Spencer Fane will donate $50,000 over three years to sponsor a new Lyric Opera of Kansas City event series. The firm is sponsoring The Exploration Series, which seeks to make opera more accessible to new audiences. Managing Partner Patrick J. Whalen said the firm is committed to investing in Kansas City. “By supporting the arts, we help enrich ...
